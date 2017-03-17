Jackson Jr. a D.C. guy, Sandi says in divorce-venue fight

Sandi Jackson is responding to Jesse Jackson Jr.’s bid to have their divorce case heard in Chicago, saying in court papers that her estranged husband has deep roots in Washington, D.C., where she wants the case to be heard.

“While Jesse has some family who reside in Illinois, including his father, both of his parents also reside in Washington, D.C.,” Sandi Jackson states in a newly filed court affidavit. “Jesse is registered to vote in Washington, D.C. . . . Jesse’s intent to make Washington, D.C., his permanent residence is further evidenced by the fact that in 2013 he relinquished his Illinois driver’s license and obtained a Washington, D.C., driver’s license.”

Furthermore, “Jesse’s primary bank is located in Washington, D.C.”

Sandi Jackson’s filing responds to one earlier this week from the former congressman, who said that the case should be heard in Cook County because Sandi Jackson launched her political career from the South Side home she shared with him, paid the sewer and water bills there while her husband was in prison — and let her sister stay in the house for “extended periods.”

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

“This latest filing is Mrs. Jackson’s response to Mr. Jackson’s claim that the Illinois courts have jurisdiction over her in this divorce pleading,” said Sandi Jackson’s attorney Jessica Bank Interlandi, of the Schiller, DuCanto & Fleck law firm.

“The fact Mr. Jackson alleges he has lived in Illinois for significant periods of time and is a well known politician in Illinois does not give the court jurisdiction over Mrs. Jackson.”

Brendan Hammer, a lawyer for Jesse Jackson Jr., said he planned to comment on the latest filing early Friday afternoon.

A judge in Washington, D.C., last week ordered Jesse Jackson Jr.’s child support payments reduced by $1,200 — a court victory that his estranged wife’s lawyer said “shocked” Sandi Jackson and demonstrated the former congressman’s “unwillingness to make sure his kids are having what they need.” Jesse Jackson Jr.’s attorney, in turn, argued that the former congressman has and always will support his children — “whether a court orders that or not.”

In the couple’s Chicago case, a Cook County judge last month ruled that former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy and two other former police officers don’t have to respond to subpoenas issued by Jesse Jackson Jr.’s attorneys in Chicago. Lawyers for the targets of the subpoenas say their clients have nothing to do with the case. Cook County Judge Carole Bellows said she first wants to resolve the issue of whether the case should be heard in Chicago or Washington, D.C.

A court hearing is scheduled for March 21 in the D.C. case and April 3 for the Chicago case. Jesse Jackson Jr. — who still lives in the family’s Chicago home — has filed court papers in D.C. to be able to appear for the March 21 hearing via telephone.