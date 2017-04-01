Jackson Jr.’s lawyer: Wife committed ‘acts’ to spur divorce

Lawyers for Jesse Jackson Jr. say they will fight to keep his divorce case in Illinois, arguing Sandi Jackson committed “acts” in the state that gave rise to their divorce.

The two are embroiled in a multi-state divorce case — appearing in a Washington, D.C., courtroom on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they did not appear for a status hearing at the Daley Center. Lawyers initially asked for more time and planned to appear before the judge once again at 10:30 a.m.

Outside the courtroom, Jackson Jr.’s attorney, Brendan Hammer, said he is fighting to keep the case in Illinois, based on “acts” Sandi Jackson committed while they were under investigation by the feds and he was in prison.

Both went to prison as part of a political corruption investigation.

“We’ve also alleged that she committed certain acts in the state of Illinois that gave rise to a cause of action for the divorce, and so the jurisdiction is appropriate,” Hammer said, adding Jackson Jr. is a lifelong Illinois resident, still votes in the state and has an Illinois driver’s license.

Hammer declined to describe the “acts.”

“I’m not alleging anything other than acts. Those could be from the benign, to the sublime, to the malign, but they are what they are and they’ll be addressed in the hearing,” Hammer said.

Sandi Jackson’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.