Jackson Jr. tries to bring Garry McCarthy back into divorce case

Divorce lawyers for Jesse Jackson Jr. have filed papers in Washington, D.C., to try to resurrect their quest to subpoena former Chicago Police Department Supt. Garry McCarthy.

The motion filed on Tuesday is seeking a judge’s approval to subpoena McCarthy, as well as Rick Simon, a former Chicago police sergeant who now runs a cleaning company with city contracts, and former Chicago Police officer James Love in Jackson Jr.’s divorce case, which is playing out in D.C., where Sandi Jackson and the couple’s two children live.

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys in January called the requests for depositions of the three men “unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo.”

The three were never subpoenaed in the Chicago case after an agreement was reached between both sides. McCarthy’s attorney in Chicago has said the subpoena was “unwarranted’ and argued that he had “absolutely nothing to do with” with the contentious divorce.

The latest request was made since the three are outside of the jurisdiction of the case. Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson in late April said they’d try to mediate their sizzling divorce case and avoid a potentially sensational trial where allegations of “extramarital affairs” could be publicly detailed.

But those mediation proceedings fizzled. A trial date was set last month for Jan. 8, 2018.

Sandi Jackson’s attorneys in D.C. are expected to file papers in opposition of the request.

Sandi and Jesse Jackson Jr. both pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. Sandi Jackson, the former South Side 7th Ward alderman, and Jackson Jr., the former 2nd Congressional District congressman, each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

The former congressman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit false statements and mail and wire fraud; his wife to filing a false federal income tax return.