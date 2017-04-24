Jackson Street bridge in Joliet closes Monday for repairs

The Jackson Street bridge in southwest suburban Joliet will close Monday for mechanical and electrical repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge, which carries Jackson Street over the Des Plaines River in Joliet, will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 1, IDOT said.

A detour will reroute westbound Jackson Street traffic north on Scott Street, west on Ruby Street to cross the river and south on Broadway Street to return to Bridge Street, IDOT said. Eastbound Bridge Street traffic should use the reverse route.

Marine traffic will not be affected, IDOT said.