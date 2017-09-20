Jail inmate charged with shooting 73-year-old during West Lawn robbery

A man already being held at the Cook County Jail has been charged with shooting a 73-year-old man during an attempted robbery last month in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Mishaun Drane, 18, faces new counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

At 6:20 a.m. Aug. 24, Drane robbed a 46-year-old man in the 5600 block of South Springfield, police said. The victim was not injured.

About five minutes later, Drane tried to rob a 73-year-old man in the 7100 block of South Kenneth, police said. The man refused to comply, and Drane shot him in the abdomen before getting into an SUV and driving off.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Drane, a Back of the Yards resident, was already being held without bond at the Cook County Jail on three additional robbery charges when he was identified as the shooter, according to police and Cook County sheriff’s records.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on the new charges Wednesday.