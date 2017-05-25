Jared Kushner’s actions under scrutiny in Trump-Russia probe: reports

The actions of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner are being scrutinized by investigators probing whether Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post and NBC News reported Thursday evening.

Both news organizations were attributing their reports to anonymous sources familiar with the Russia investigation, which is now being headed up by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is serving as special counsel to the Justice Department.

The Post was reporting that Kushner “is being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians.” Kushner “held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow,” the Post reported.

NBC reported that although “investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry . . . that does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.”

From the NBC report:

Officials said Kushner is in a different category from former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, who are formally considered subjects of the investigation. Records of both Manafort and Flynn have been demanded by grand jury subpoenas, NBC News has reported. It is not known whether Kushner has received any records requests from federal investigators.

The reports about Kushner came as Trump was said to be “looking at” the future of U.S. sanctions on Russia, according to White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Asked what the current administration position is, Cohn said, “Right now, we don’t have a position.”

Cohn spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump headed to the Group of 7 summit in Sicily. G-7 leaders kicked Russia out of the group of wealthy nations for its annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Cohn says he expects Russia to be a topic during the two-day summit. Pressed on what specifically the White House was looking into on sanctions, Cohn would only say that Trump has “many options.”

Contributing: Associated Press