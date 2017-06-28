Jason Van Dyke takes stand, testifies at hearing

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke took the stand in a hearing in his murder case on Wednesday testifying about the statements he made to the Chicago Police Department supervisors after shooting Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke’s testimony included long pauses before he answered questions about what said night of the 2014 incident and whether was he told he’d be fired for not talking.

Also expected to testify on Wednesday was former Deputy Chief David McNaughton and Det. David March.

March was one of three officers charged with obstruction official misconduct tied to the case.

At issue is whether his statements to the two officers the night of the fatal shooting can be used as special prosecutor Joseph McMahon builds his case against Van Dyke, who was charged with first-degree murder after pumping 16 shots into the 17-year-old McDonald.

While those statements were among the dozens of pages of reports released to the public by the Independent Police Review Authority more than a year ago, lawyers for Van Dyke have argued that they can’t be used as evidence to bring charges against him, or that prosecutors should even be allowed to review them.

Both McNaughton and March cleared Van Dyke of wrongdoing in the 2014 shooting, though a report last year by Inspector General Joe Ferguson called for CPD to fire the two veteran officers, as well as nine others, for their roles in the investigation of McDonald’s killing.

McNaughton retired last year. March was put on desk duty after the IG’s report, and Van Dyke’s lawyer said Friday that he was no longer on the force.