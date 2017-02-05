J.B. Pritzker launches first TV ads in Dem primary for governor

Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker's introductory ad is aimed at helping voters get to know him. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker is launching the first television ads of the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

Pritzker’s campaign released a 60-second ad — “Think Big” — statewide on Tuesday.

The introductory ad is aimed at helping voters get to know Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune who doesn’t have the name recognition of some of his rivals, especially outside of Chicago. It covers Pritzker’s role starting the Chicago tech incubator 1871 and his work in support of early childhood education.

Other candidates who’ve said they’re seeking the Democratic nomination in March 2018 include businessman Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss and Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th).

A group affiliated with the Republican Governors Association has been running ads featuring GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, who’s seeking a second term.