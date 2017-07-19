Jeanne Clark remembered as CPD trailblazer: ‘More than a cop’

Jeanne Clark stands outside the former Chicago Police Headquarters at 11th and State streets after being appointed deputy superintendent in July 1998. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo

Jeanne Clark, the first woman to become deputy superintendent for the Chicago Police Department, is remembered by fellow police officers as a fearless, dogged investigator.

But her family and friends also saw the other side of Mrs. Clark — the one who had season passes to the Lyric Opera and Steppenwolf Theatre, who could recite Shakespeare during a round on the golf course.

Clark contracted a severe bout of pneumonia over the weekend while on a cruise ship traveling from New York to London, her family said. The ship diverted to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and she died at a hospital there on Monday. She was 68.

Growing up in Resurrection Parish on the West Side, Clark earned the nickname “Jeanie B-Bomb” from her parents, James and Jessie McGough, reflecting her “tomboy” nature, her brother Jim McGough said.

“She liked playing in mud, climbing in trees,” McGough said.

But she also developed a love for reading and writing from a young age, he said. She graduated from Siena High School and went on to earn degrees in English and German from Saint Xavier University.

Her father, a former Lawndale District detective, encouraged her to follow in his steps to police academy, an idea that piqued her interest and led her to apply. She turned down CPD’s calls at first, turned off by the fact that women weren’t given full police powers, according to her sister, Mary Schultze.

Instead, Clark worked as an insurance adjuster and taught English at Joliet Junior College until the early 1970s, when a federal judge ruled that police departments could not discriminate against women.

So when the police department called her for the third time to offer her a spot in the academy in 1975, she said yes. Soon after being sworn in, she volunteered to walk dark streets in Hyde Park acting as a decoy, in an effort to lure a rapist who was terrorizing the neighborhood.

“Jeanne Clark never shows fear,” former University of Chicago community affairs vice president Kleinbard told the Chicago Sun-Times in a 1998 profile of Clark.

Clark quickly moved up the ranks, joining tactical teams before making sergeant in 1980 and lieutenant in 1988.

The next year, she was CPD’s first woman to be named a district commander, and in June 1998, she made history once more in being appointed deputy superintendent — the highest-ranking woman in the history of the department.

Her people skills made her an ideal officer, former Chicago FBI field office chief Kathleen McChesney said. “She had a great temperament, a good sense of humor.”

“But she was more than a cop,” said McChesney, a regular golf buddy of Clark’s, lasting well after Clark retired in 2001. “She considered other law enforcement members her brothers and sisters.”

Clark met her husband, Patrick Clark, a former CPD captain, at the training academy. They eloped in London in the early 1990s.

Clark’s nephew, James John McGough, remembered late nights playing Atari at his aunt’s North Center apartment. Clark didn’t have children of her own, but she had special relationships with her nieces and nephews, he said.

“She was a beacon of light, always positive, fun and energetic, making things happen,” James John McGough said.

Schultze said they butted heads as youngsters, but grew closer when they both retired to southwestern Michigan. They traveled the world together as part of the international networking group Women Welcome Women Worldwide.

“We were two alpha females early on but when we settled down, we grew to become best friends,” Schultze said.

Clark, whose husband and sister Eileen Decker died in 2014, is survived by sisters Mary Schultze, Patricia Rung, Rosie Weissmueller, Joan Sheehan, as well as her brother Jim McGough. She had more than 20 nieces and nephews, and a beloved labradoodle named Seamus.

Her family is planning a small memorial in Niles, Michigan. A Chicago Police memorial is expected to take place in early August.