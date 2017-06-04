Jeep in South Shore shooting possibly ditched in Uptown

Police investigate the scene where a man and a woman were killed March 30 in a drive-by shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Chicago Police are investigating whether a Jeep abandoned a few blocks from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood home was the same vehicle used by the killers in a double homicide last week in South Shore.

Cornell M. Patrick, 27, and 23-year-old Dominique Victoria Scott were gunned down as they rode in a van southbound on South Shore Drive near the South Shore Cultural Center. They were shot March 30 by someone who opened fire from inside a black Jeep that pulled alongside them. The van continued to roll, striking a utility pole, after the driver ran off.

Patrick and Scott were the sixth and seventh murder victims during a violent 12-hour span in South Shore in which four people were killed in a shooting at a chicken restaurant and a pregnant woman was shot dead inside her apartment.

While those killings all took place within eight blocks of each other on the South Side, police responding to a report of a traffic accident the next day, March 31, some 10 miles away in the 4400 block of North Ashland noticed a black Jeep parked on the street, according to the Crime In Wrigleyville and Boystown blog, citing police sources.

Chicago Police spokesman Jose Estrada said police haven’t determined if the Jeep is the one used in the South Shore drive-by shooting. A resident who lived near the shooting scene, near 70th Street and South Shore Drive, said her surveillance camera had recorded the shooting.

Police on Tuesday announced charges against 19-year-old Maurice Harris in the quadruple killing at Nadia’s Chicken & Fish restaurant. Police said Harris opened fire about 3 p.m. outside the restaurant at the corner of 75th Street and Coles. Harris, whose own father had been shot dead a day earlier, allegedly chased Edwin Davis, 32, and Emmanuel Stokes, 28, into the restaurant and killed them both. Witnesses said they heard gunshots outside the restaurant after Harris ran out.

Brothers Dillion and Raheem Jackson, who had gone to Nadia’s to visit their mother, were found dead outside the restaurant.

That morning, Patrice L. Calvin, a 26-year-old woman who was four months pregnant, was found dead inside her apartment in the 7500 block of South Luella, killed by a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.