Jersey retired, Yao Ming cites impact of Michael Jordan, Bulls

HOUSTON — Dwyane Wade saw Yao in the Toyota Center hallway before the Bulls’ shootaround on Friday morning.

“It’s your day,” the Bulls wing said.

He was right.

Yao’s No. 11 was retired at halftime, drawing former Rockets stars Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Tracy McGrady, Steve Francis, Dikembe Mutombo and Shane Battier — and NBA commissioner Adam Silver — to the ceremony. The 2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was greeted by players from both teams as halftime ended.

Retired Houston Rockets center Yao Ming speaks to the media before Friday's game. (AP)

The Bulls played a small role in the 7-6 former center’s basketball upbringing.

“The Bulls have a big impact, for sure, in China, especially on the second (title) winning streak,” said the eight-time all-star, who averaged 19 points and 9.2 rebounds.

When he played international exhibition as a teen, he and his teammates would hunt down NBA-branded socks — and ones with Bulls logos.

“There were no Rockets socks,” Ming said to Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, drawing a laugh.

Michael Jordan made an impact, too — Yao cited “mountains of people” who followed the former Bulls star when he visited China. He complimented Wade, too, saying it was “very fortunate that we still can watch him play.”

Yao’s impact was felt in Montenegro, where Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic grew up.

“He definitely inspired me,” he said. “Watching Yao, it was amazing.

“The big thing for me is he was so much a professional on and outside of the floor. You never hear anything bad about Yao Ming.”