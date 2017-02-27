Jesse Jackson Jr. speaks publicly for first time about divorce

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. talks Monday with reporters at the Daley Center. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jesse Jackson Jr. said Monday his main interest in his divorce case is protecting his two teenage children.

“The case and the reason for the dissolution of the marriage is right here in Illinois,” he said, explaining why he wants the case heard in Cook County rather than in Washington, D.C., where Sandi Jackson has filed for divorce.

He also praised Sandi Jackson, noting, “Every month for 24 months Sandra brought my children to visit me” in prison.

Jackson Jr. spoke to reporters at the Daley Center after a hearing Monday. It was his first public statements about the divorce case.

The judge issued a stay in regard to subpoenas of former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy and two other men filed by Jackson Jr.’s lawyers while the jurisdiction of the divorce is sorted out.

In talking about protecting the interests of his children, Jackson Jr. said: “That which I know, that which I discovered — and I did not want to make available to the public — I have pursued in this process. I don’t want to see some of it in a grocery stand in a line in a tabloid.”

He said his 17-year-old daughter was “aware of these issues for a number of years, including when I was in prison and before my incarceration and during my criminal trial and during my medical convalescence.”