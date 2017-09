Jewelry theft reported at Gold Coast home

Police are investigating a report of stolen jewelry from a home in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Dearborn, where a resident told them that some valuable jewelry was missing, according to Chicago Police.

A police source said the jewelry was worth a “substantial” amount.

Area Central detectives are conducting a theft investigation, police said. Further details were not available.