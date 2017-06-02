Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision against Kings tonight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jimmy Butler said he would continue icing and receiving treatment on his injured right heel throughout the day on Monday, but the best remedy come game-time against the Sacramento Kings just might be adrenaline.

“We gotta see what happens when the adrenaline starts going, when you get up and down a little bit,’’ Butler said. “Hopefully it’s a different story.’’

The story following the Monday morning shootaround at the Golden1 Center didn’t exactly scream that Butler would be available for the game against the Kings. The pain in the heel was still at a six, according to Butler, and he admitted that he felt like the injury “could possibly get worse.’’

“But I want to play basketball, so sometimes you gotta risk it to get the biscuit, as Nate Robinson used to say,’’ Butler said.

If he does sit out it would be the second consecutive game he’s missed with the heel injury.

“The way I look at it is if I’m going to go out there, I think to the best of my ability that I can help this team win,’’ Butler said. “If I feel like I’m going to hurt this team I’m not going to go because I’m going to play the same way I always play, being aggressive on both ends of the floor. So if I can go, I’m going to go. If I can’t then somebody else will have to fill that void.’’

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Michael Carter-Williams would likely get the nod if Butler can’t go.