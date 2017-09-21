Jimmy Kimmel ramps up battle against GOP health care bill

Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy “lied right to my face” by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test the Republican lawmaker named for the late night host. | File photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel used his late-night platform to continue his assault on the GOP health care bill, firing back at critics including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The ABC star on Wednesday was following up on his monologue from Tuesday, when he said the bill that Cassidy is co-sponsoring failed the “Jimmy Kimmel test,” a phrase Cassidy coined in May after Kimmel announced his newborn son underwent heart surgery for a birth defect.

The late-night host at the time argued that all American families should be able to get life-saving medical care. Cassidy told the host on his show that allowing insurers to cap the amount spent on an individual’s health care was unnecessary.

Kimmel said during his Tuesday monologue Cassidy’s most-recent proposal would leave the question of caps up to states.

In an interview Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” program, Cassidy responded to Kimmel’s criticism: “I’m sorry he doesn’t understand.”

Kimmel Wednesday night mocked Cassidy’s claim and called his proposal “the worst health care bill yet.”

After Kilmeade labeled Kimmel a “Hollywood elite” pushing politics, Kimmel called Kilmeade “a phony little creep” who Kimmel says previously asked him to write a blurb for his book.

Kilmeade disputed some of Kimmel’s account on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, saying he asked him to be a part of a sports book he wrote in 2003. He added that he hoped Kimmel’s son gets better and told the host: “Continue to do a great job.”