Joel Quenneville on Ken Hitchcock firing: ‘It’s a tough job’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Very few coaches in the NHL have more job security than Joel Quenneville does. But he still feels it every time one of his colleagues loses his job, and Quenneville said it was “tough” to hear that the St. Louis Blues fired longtime rival Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday.

Hitchcock was the third coach to be fired, following Florida’s Gerard Gallant and the Islanders’ Jack Capuano.

“We know that it’s a tough job,” Quenneville said. “Things can happen. Lost a couple coaches here recently. Hitch did a tremendous job for that team and organization. They were always hard to play against. That’s always a tough part of our business.”

Hitchcock was planning to retire at the end of the season, with former Minnesota Wild coach Mike Yeo set to take over. Instead, Yeo takes over midseason, and Hitchcock — if this is indeed the end for his coaching career — will finish fourth on the all-time wins list, one behind Al Arbour.

Ken Hitchcock has 781 victories as an NHL head coach, one behind Al Arbour for third all time. (AP Photo)

The Blues, of course, bounced the Hawks in the first round of last year’s playoffs. But they’ve fallen outside of the playoff picture with losses in five of their last six games. Quenneville didn’t know what to expect from a Yeo-led Blues squad.

“Sometimes that can change the complexion of the team, or the personnel, competitiveness, but that’s tough to see,” Quenneville said. “He’s got the same personnel. They always seem to be ready when they play us. I think that they’ll probably be comparable in a lot of ways.”

Vegas moves

Starting around March 1, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights will be able to make trades with current teams. They won’t be able to trade for players under contract for the 2016-17 season but they can swap draft picks and acquire prospects. Teams can also send assets to Vegas in exchange for special considerations — in other words, a guarantee that Vegas will not pick a certain unprotected player in the expansion draft in June.

Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said he has had some talks with Vegas GM George McPhee.

“There’s so much that’s going to change between now and then, so it’s hard to say whether we’ll go down that road,” Bowman said. “But yeah, it’s a possibility.”

Darling’s future

Scott Darling likely is playing himself out of Chicago with his strong performance this season. Darling has been adamant that he wants to stay with his hometown Hawks, but if he wants to chase a No. 1 job, it’ll almost certainly have to come elsewhere. And with the Hawks’ salary-cap issues, it’s unlikely they can offer Darling (who makes a bargain-basement $587,500 this season) fair market value.

Still, Bowman said “we hope to” re-sign Darling.

“It’s all going to depend on the ability to sign him at the number he’s comfortable with, as well as what the salary cap and our puzzle looks like,” Bowman said. “There are a couple factors there which we don’t know yet, but in terms of his performance, you want to bring him back. It’s a great tandem.”

Prospect watch

Alex DeBrincat, the Hawks’ second-round pick last June, continues to tear up the Ontario Hockey League, with 38 goals and 43 assists in just 42 games. Bowman said he’s “not surprised anymore.”

At just 19 years old and at 5-7, 170 pounds, the only question is if DeBrincat has the size and strength to handle the rigors of the NHL.

“I think he has elite talent and that’s what’s allowed him to do that,” Bowman said. “Alex is not that far from being an NHL player. The biggest thing for him is the strength and physicality. That’s going to be a big step up from the league he’s at right now. I know he trained hard and he’s really taken to working off the ice. It’s going to be a big summer for him. If he can get his strength up to NHL-caliber, no question he’s got the ability.”

You Can Play

February is “Hockey is For Everyone” month in the NHL, and the league has partnered with the You Can Play Project to fight homophobia in sports. Each team has designated one player to be a You Can Play “ambassador.” The Hawks’ ambassador is Trevor van Riemsdyk. Montreal’s ambassador former Hawks forward Andrew Shaw, who was suspended for one playoff game last spring after yelling a homophobic slur at officials.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus