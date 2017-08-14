John Macsai, architect of Lincolnwood’s Purple Hotel, dead at 91

John Macsai was the architect who designed the now-demolished Purple Hotel in Lincolnwood. | Sun-Times files

John Macsai, who designed Lincolnwood’s famed Purple Hotel and graceful Lake Shore Drive high-rises, has died at 91 at his Evanston home, according to his family.

Mr. Macsai, a native of Budapest, was a Holocaust refugee who toiled in work camps where he “built airfields, cleared forests and starved,” according to a 2002 interview coordinated by the Art Institute of Chicago.

Though he was an architecture professor at the University of Illinois from 1970 to 1996 and designed apartment buildings at 1110 N. Lake Shore Dr., 1150 N. Lake Shore Dr. and 1240 N. Lake Shore Dr., he was best known for the now-demolished Purple Hotel at 4500 W. Touhy in Lincolnwood. He designed it for A.N. Pritzker of the Hyatt family, and it opened in 1962.

Mr. Macsai told the story of the hotel’s purple plumage in a 2012 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I planned to use a warm, gray brick, and he [Pritzker] said, ‘Can’t you come up with something a little livelier?’ ” Mr. Macsai recalled.

“So I made a great mistake for an architect,” he said. “Instead of just bringing back some samples, I brought him the whole color palette. He said, ‘I want something lively like that purple.’ You don’t argue with a guy who could borrow $12 million on his signature only.”

The hotel was a cheery splash at Touhy and Kilbourn and a destination where people used to go to hear entertainers like Barry Manilow. But, in its later years, it fell into disrepute. It became known for hosting swingers’ parties. And mobster Allen Dorfman was gunned down in the parking lot in 1983.

Services for Mr. Macsai will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue in Evanston.