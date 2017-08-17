Johnny Cash kin warn hate groups: Man in Black chose love over hate

Country music legend Johnny Cash is shown during an October 1986 performance in Jackson, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer’s name or image.

In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash’s daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were “sickened” to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence.

The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel.

The post says the late country music legend’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice” and adds that Cash would be “horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred.”

“The white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are poison in our society, and an insult to every American hero who wore a uniform to fight the Nazis in WWII,” they wrote. “Several men in the extended Cash family were among those who served with honor.

“Our dad told each of us, over and over throughout our lives, ‘Children, you can choose love or hate. I choose love.’”

They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”

The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes “our shared humanity.”

Johnny Cash died in 2003.