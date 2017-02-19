Joliet man dies at work, trapped between heavy machinery

A southwest suburban man died Thursday afternoon in a workplace mishap in Rockdale.

Robert L. Dykes, 55, was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. at his job in the 100 block of Connell Avenue in Rockdale, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Dykes, who lived in Joliet, was trapped between heavy machinery, the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy findings determined he died of multiple injuries he suffered in the workplace mishap.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available. Rockdale police are investigating.