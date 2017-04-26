Joliet man wins $100K lottery prize

A Joliet man recently won $100,000 playing an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Marinko Kralijevic scratched a 100X The Money ticket at his home and instantly won the $100,000 prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. He plans to share the money with his family.

“When I saw the prize amount, I was very surprised,” Kralijevic said.

Kralijevic bought the ticket at the Shell gas station at 2350 Plainfield Road in southwest suburban Crest Hill, according to the lottery. The gas station received a bonus of $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.