Joliet man wins $75K lottery prize

A southwest suburban Joliet man won $75,000 from an Ultimate Crossword lottery ticket.

Larry Seeman, 47, presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“I know someone who won a $750,000 top prize on this game, so I thought I should try a ticket. I can’t believe I won a big prize too,” said the Joliet resident of 20 years.

Seeman said he plans to put his prize money in the bank.

Scott Mart, 356 N. Scott St., received $750, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.