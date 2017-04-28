Joliet Twp. home where girl died ‘not fit for human occupancy’

Will County Sheriff's officers blocked off the street where Semaj Crosby lived. The 16-month-old girl's body was found in a home on Louis Road late Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, a makeshift memorial had sprung up at the corner. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

The house where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby’s body was found Wednesday has been deemed “not fit for human occupancy,” a Will County official said Friday, as state child welfare investigators continue to look into allegations of child neglect.

Inspectors with the Will County Land Use Department “red tagged” the home in unincorporated Joliet, after finding a non-functioning stove, the department’s director, Curt Paddock, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

In addition, inspectors found, “Large piles of clothing material stacked up along the door up to the ceiling,” Paddock said. “And various other indications of just essentially dirt and debris within the house.”

Inspectors were called in at the request of the Will County Sheriff’s Department, Paddock said. A notice of the violations has been sent to the building’s owner, Paddock said.

Semaj was reported missing Tuesday, prompting a massive search of the subdivision near Joliet where she lived with her mother.

Then on Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office and the FBI executed a search warrant on Semaj’s mother’s home — in the 300 block of Louis Road.

The little girl’s body was found inside the home under a couch, The Herald-News of Joliet reported Friday, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the investigation.

The Will County coroner’s office conducted an autopsy, but has said the case will “require further study” before determining a cause of death.

Authorities are calling the case a “suspicious death.”

Rick Ackerson, the sheriff department’s investigations deputy chief, this week called conditions within the home “very deplorable.”

He also said Semaj’s mother was not as forthcoming as she might have been. An attorney for the mother, Sheri Gordon, has said in a statement that she is cooperating with the sheriff’s department and that she is “extremely distraught over the death of her only daughter.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been working with the family since September 2016, with four unfounded investigations of neglect, and two other pending investigations for neglect opened in March 2017, agency officials said.

Just hours before Semaj went missing, DCFS officials were at the home investigating an allegation of child neglect, but saw “no obvious hazards or safety concerns” for the little girl or her two brothers, state officials have said.

The Herald-News also reported Friday that Semaj’s father, James Crosby, appeared in court Thursday before before being released from the Will County jail, where he’d been locked up for two months in connection with a theft case. Crosby’s attorney, Cosmo Tedone, told The Herald-News Crosby has been “in a state of shock,” since learning of his daughter’s death.