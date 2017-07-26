Jon Stewart returning to standup comedy with HBO specials

Jon Stewart is stepping up to the microphone again. Literally.

The comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” (from 1999 to 2015) is returning to standup comedy via two specials for HBO.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Stewart has a four-year production deal with the cable network. The announcement came Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. No date or locations have been set for the shows.

In a statement, Stewart said: “I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO. They’ve always set the standard for great standup specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

That first special, “Jon Stewart: Unleavened,” aired on HBO in 1996.