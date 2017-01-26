Judge bars cameras in Facebook torture case

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; (clockwise from upper left) Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago. Each is charged with a hate crime, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. | Chicago Police Department

A Cook County judge on Thursday said she will not allow cameras for the upcoming court dates of the four people charged in the infamous Facebook Live attack against a schizophrenic man.

Although the 18-year-old suburban white man who was attacked would most likely not be filmed, he and his mother and other witnesses objected to the extended media coverage requested by WBBM-TV. The four African-American suspects also objected.

“I wish to be afforded dignity, privacy and respect throughout the criminal justice process . . .,” the man wrote to Judge Peggy Chiampas.

Assistant public defenders representing Tanishia Covington, her sister Brittany Covington, Jordan Hill and Tesfaye Cooper said cameras in the courtrooms would only sensationalize the incident that resulted in hate-crime charges against the defendants. Their right to a fair trial would be compromised, they argued, partly because their clients would be captured in Cook County Jail garb.

The defense attorneys also pointed to a recent Tumblr post that called for the executions of suspects.

“All four of them or anyone who supports them should be put up against a wall and executed painfully. I honest to God hope all four of them are put to death, either by law or by a good Samaritan. And given the chance, I’d happily be that good Samaritan,” someone wrote on the Tumblr page.

Cameras have been allowed at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as part of a pilot program that started in 2015.

Lawyers can object to the cameras and judges presiding in the specific case ultimately decide whether they will be allowed for the trial.

Chiampas noted that when the suspects appear in court Friday, the hearing will be “routine if not perfunctory.”

Deidra White, a news planning manager at WBBM, told Chiampas that the hearing and others that would follow would be “highly interesting and newsworthy.”

Tanishia Covington, 24, Brittany Covington, 18, Hill and Cooper, also 18, are accused of holding the man captive in a West Side apartment earlier this month, allegedly forcing him to drink toilet water and cutting his scalp with a knife while making him proclaim, “I love black people.”

While the man was being tortured during the several-hour ordeal, one of his tormentors allegedly said on video: “I don’t give a f— if he is schizophrenic.”

Someone in the apartment also said, “F— Trump” and “F— white people” and Hill, a classmate of the victim, called up the man’s mother and asked for $300 ransom for his safe return, prosecutors said.