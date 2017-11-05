Judge denies Van Dyke’s bid to skip court hearings in Laquan case

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, and his father Owen Van Dyke arrive for a hearing in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Chicago. | AP

Despite a plea by his father, a judge has denied Jason Van Dyke’s bid to avoid having to show up in court for hearings in the Laquan McDonald murder case.

Van Dyke’s father Owen testified in Cook County court Thursday that he stopped using his truck to shuttle his son to and from court because protesters came to recognize it, so he rented a car. The protestors would often jostle his son.

But a Cook County judge ordered Van Dyke to keep showing up to court. The judge also ordered a safety plan for Van Dyke court appearances that “everyone can be proud of” to keep Van Dyke safe.

Van Dyke is accused of murder for shooting McDonald, a teen, 16 times — an incident captured on police dashcam video and broadcast worldwide. Van Dyke has argued the shooting was in self-defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.