Judge revokes bond for man charged in gun case, but blasts prosecutors

A federal judge on Wednesday chastised prosecutors as he revoked bond for a man charged with selling the military-style rifles used by La Raza gang members to spray Chicago Police officers with gunfire in a May shooting.

Charles Williams had been free since late June on $4,500 bond on a gun trafficking charge after getting caught in a Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms sting.

Prosecutors had asked Magistrate Judge Young Kim to rescind Williams’ bond after an AR-15-style rifle he allegedly sold to an ATF informant ended up in the hands of La Raza gang members who opened fire on an unmarked CPD van.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kavitha Babu got what she wanted, but Kim made it clear Wednesday that it was not for the reasons cited in her argument that Williams was a danger to society if he remained free— in fact, the judge said, information the government filed in the motion to revoke Williams’ bond put Williams’ life in danger.

“I’m not going to keep you in suspense. I’m going to revoke Mr. Williams’ bond,” Kim said after taking a short recess to consider the case. “But it’s not because of the government’s motion. I think what the government did here was wrong. You placed Mr. Williams and his family in danger.

“Unfortunately, given your public filing, Mr. Williams’ presence in his house does pose a danger to his family and any bystanders,” Kim said, adding later, “I can’t have it on my hands that because of what the government did that Mr. Williams is going to be killed or that his family will be in the way and will be killed as bystanders.”

Williams was charged in a federal complaint in June, which referred to the sale of a 9-millimeter pistol to the informant in June that was captured on video. The informant said he had traded the same gun to Williams previously for $350 worth of cocaine.

Kim pointed out that additional evidence offered by prosecutors showed only that Williams had handled four gun transactions, all guns provided by the ATF informant.

“It appears from the record and all of the information provided by both sides…. that Mr. Williams touched four guns, two hand guns and two long guns,” Kim said. “All four guns came from the government informant.”

One of those guns, prosecutors pointed out, had landed in the hands of a La Raza gang member who fired more than 25 shots at a CPD van that had been trailing other gang members in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on May 2, injuring two officers inside the van.

Williams sat beside his longtime girlfriend and his daughter during a break in Wednesday’s hearing, rocking the girl, who appeared to be five or six years old, in his arms as he waited for Kim to return to the bench. Crying, his girlfriend and daughter both remained in the courtroom as U.S. Marshals took Williams into custody.

“I’m sorry,” he said to his girlfriend as marshals led him out of the courtroom through a side door.