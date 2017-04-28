Judge’s shooter came to victim’s home days before: prosecutors

The alleged gunman who is accused of shooting Raymond Myles to death went to the Cook County judge’s South Side home days before the murder, prosecutors said Friday.

Earl Wilson, who was “hurting for money,” decided not to go through with a robbery attempt targeting Myles’ 52-year-old girlfriend that day, but returned April 10 with friend Joshua Smith, Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said Friday at a bond hearing. Smith, who prosecutors said acted as Wilson’s getaway driver, was charged in the Myles’ murder two weeks ago.

Wilson had an unnamed witness scout Myles’ house in late March, Lisuzzo said, telling the witness he was “hurting for money and was going to rob a woman, because she had a lot of money.”

Wilson and the witness went to Myles’ house on April 6, and Wilson sneaked up to the house with a gun, then returned telling that cohort it “wasn’t a good time,” prosecutors said.

When he returned four days later, this time Wilson brought Smith, prosecutors said, and Wilson laid in wait until Myles’ girlfriend walked out of the house headed to the gym for a pre-dawn workout. Wilson shot the woman in the leg as he tried to take her gym bag, and the commotion drew Myles out of the house. When Myles confronted Wilson, Wilson shot the judge four times before running to a nearby alley to meet Smith in the getaway car.

Prosecutors did not say why Wilson believed Myles’ female friend would have money, and that Wilson grew angry when he found no cash in her gym bag.

Lisuzzo said Wilson had been planning the robbery for weeks, and had learned that Myles’ girlfriend left the house in the early morning to work out. The night before the robbery, prosecutors said Wilson texted Smith: “green light for 4 a.m.” The robbery took place shortly before 5 a.m.

Police sources have said they are examining connections between Smith and Wilson and the female victim’s ex-husband. Myles’ girlfriend filed for divorce from her husband in 2015, court records show. The relationship between Smith and the ex-husband was not known. At a press conference announcing Wilson’s arrest Thursday, police declined to say if Wilson was also related to Myles’ girlfriend. They also did not specify the relationship between Wilson and Smith.

DuPage County Judge George Bakalis, presiding over the hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse because of conflicts with other judges in the building hearing a case involving the murder of a colleague, ordered Wilson,held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Smith, 37, who was ordered held without bond two weeks ago on a charge of first-degree murder, also appeared in court Friday. Bakalis denied a motion by Assistant Public Defender Kristina Yi to appoint a new attorney for Smith, citing personal relationships that might have existed between some staff in her office and Judge Myles.

Prosecutors said Wilson was convicted of attempted murder in 1992 and served 12 years of an 18-year prison sentence.

In the years since his release from prison, Wilson has also been arrested for car theft, domestic battery and gun possession.

Prosecutors said police officers who were knew Wilson were able to identify him on surveillance video by “distinctive jeans” they had seen him wear on several occasions. Wilson appeared in court Friday wearing heavily embroidered jeans and a black, collared shirt.

Video from neighbors security cameras showed Wilson’s truck about a block away from Myles’ house in the 9400 block of South Forrest on April 6, and cameras also showed Wilson and Smith in the neighborhood in a Pontiac registered to Smith’s daughter.

Prosecutors said Smith confessed to his role in the botched robbery and identified Wilson as the gunman, though Smith was parked in the getaway car when the shootings took place.

Myles was well-liked by his peers and staff at the courthouse at 26th Street and South California Avenue, where he had presided over a “youthful offender” docket of younger defendants who were facing minor charges, and often, substance abuse problems.