Judiciary Committee subpoenas ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort

Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland in July 2016. | Matt Rourke/AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify.

