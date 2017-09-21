July death of Elmwood Park man shot in 1993 ruled homicide

The July death of a west suburban man who was shot in 1993 has been ruled a homicide.

Richard Wilson, 52, died at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park at 1:21 a.m. on July 4, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the Elmwood Park resident’s cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of complications from a gunshot wound to the back and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Wilson was shot in 1993, according to the medical examiner’s office. Additional details about the shooting weren’t available.