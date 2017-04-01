6 Hobos gang members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy

Six Hobos gang members were found guilty of racketeering conspiracy Wednesday by a federal jury.

The jury found the six men guilty on almost every count.

Paris Poe and five other gang members watched calmly as the verdicts were read. Poe sat with his arms crossed.

Poe was also found guilty of the murder of FBI informant Keith Daniels.

The trial of the Hobos street gang began shortly after Labor Day, and lawyers found themselves racing to finish testimony before Christmas. Jurors heard roughly 14 weeks of evidence as prosecutors sought to prove the six men presided over a 10-year reign of terror on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Wednesday was the anonymous jury’s sixth full day of deliberations.

Authorities described the gang as a “conglomerate,” “renegade group” or even an “all-star team of the worst of the worst” of Chicago’s street gangs that rose out of the now-demolished Robert Taylor Homes. The trial just happened to play out in a year that saw Chicago surpass 700 homicides for the first time since 1998.

The feds say the gang members gunned down enemies who threatened their power, studied their victims carefully and then employed rental cars to avoid detection. They fired at one man with a pistol “that shoots the equivalent of rifle rounds” as he tried to pick up his son at a daycare, and they assassinated another gang leader as he sat in his car after a funeral.

In one incident, prosecutors say Paris “Poleroski” Poe helped torture two brothers with an iron during a home invasion.

But when the gang’s purported leader took the stand earlier this month, Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester denied the gang even existed. And his lawyer argued that he was framed because he refused to go along with a police officer’s shake-down.

The Hobos are most notorious for their brutal executions of people who cooperated with law enforcement against the gang. The feds say Poe and Arnold Council chased CPD informant Wilbert “Big Shorty” Moore into a vacant lot more than 10 years ago, gunning him down for leading the cops to an apartment where Council sold crack cocaine.

Then, in April 2013, they said Poe cut off an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet to hunt down and execute Daniels, a man who had been cooperating for years with the FBI. Prosecutors said Poe stepped out from behind a shrub as Daniels, his girlfriend and their two young children returned home to Dolton from a family dinner.

The feds say Daniels’ family watched as a masked man fired “gunshot after gunshot after gunshot” into the federal informant. Shanice Peatry, Daniels’ girlfriend, testified that before the gunman escaped, she saw his eyes as well as “little dreads” peeking out from under the black mask.

“I know him by the name of Poleroski,” Peatry testified.

Jurors watched a video of Daniels’ son describing the killing. At the time, the boy was 6 years old. His sister was 4. When the ambush began, Peatry said Daniels jumped out of the car to draw fire away from his family.

“My sister said, ‘Don’t get out, Daddy! Don’t!” the boy said. And later, he added that his father “didn’t listen to her. That’s why he got shot in his leg.”

The gang’s violence prompted unusual security precautions ahead of the trial. A metal detector has been set up for months outside U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr.’s 14th-floor courtroom, and jurors were chosen from an anonymous pool. Tharp refused to shackle the defendants’ legs during testimony, though he maintained the threat of shackles if any of them stepped out of line.

Still, it became clear some witnesses understood the threat the gang posed. One federal inmate, Mack Mason, was sentenced to an additional two months in jail rather than testify against Poe. He told the judge, “I choose not to testify for the sake of me and my family.”

And back in September, jurors watched former NBA player Bobby Simmons take the witness stand and seemingly forget about the night Poe allegedly robbed him of a $200,000 diamond and white gold necklace. Simmons was ultimately forced to sit on the witness stand — in front of the defendants — and listen to federal agents read the testimony he gave to a grand jury in 2013.

Simmons told the grand jurors about his high-speed pursuit of Poe and Council through the streets of Chicago in June 2006 — including on Lake Shore Drive. Simmons refused to give up on the car chase even after the men shot at him at least 15 times. At the time, Simmons was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

This wasn’t the first time Simmons refused to identify Poe or Council to law enforcement. The feds say he had clammed up once before because of the two men’s reputation for being “extremely dangerous.”

Still, jurors were asked to believe that the Hobos street gang itself didn’t exist.

Prosecutors say Chester was the undisputed leader of the gang. He gets his nickname from a bone disease that makes it difficult for him to walk, and he once survived being shot 19 times. On the witness stand, Chester mocked the idea of a “crippled gang leader,” and he said the term “Hobo” referred to a friend who was gunned down in the Robert Taylor Homes in 2000.

Chester and Poe each have “Hobo” tattooed on their skin, but Chester said those tattoos were simply tributes to their fallen comrade. He said the notorious words “The Earth Is Our Turf” — identified by the feds as the Hobos’ creed — was a popular rap song their friend had written.

“Hobo is not a gang,” Chester testified.