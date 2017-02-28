Kankakee man arrested for delivering drugs near daycare center

A Kankakee man was arrested Monday afternoon for selling drugs near a daycare center.

During a drug investigation around 4:05 p.m. by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, agents spotted Tyquan A. Robinson delivering 5.2 grams of suspected heroin near a daycare facility at 7446 E. Second St., according to a statement from KAMEG.

Robinson, 24, being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, KAMEG said.

He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility, along with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance from a previous KAMEG investigation.