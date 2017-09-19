Kankakee resident is Illinois’ first West Nile virus death of 2017

An aedes aegypti mosquito is shown on human skin. | U.S. Department of Agriculture photo via AP

A Kankakee resident who died earlier this month is the state’s first reported West Nile virus fatality of 2017.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois was reported on July 20, and 37 cases total have been reported overall, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Last year there were 155 human cases and six deaths, according to IDPH.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito, and common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

“Although we will soon start seeing cooler weather, West Nile virus is still a concern,” IDPH Director Nirav P. Shah said in a statement.

“It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn,” Shah said.