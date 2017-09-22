Kansas man found dead on Gold Coast sidewalk

A man found dead Wednesday morning near The Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast has been identified as a Kansas resident, but his cause of death remains to be determined.

Kelly James Hattan, 50, was found unresponsive at 5:21 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Lake Shore Drive, across the street from The Drake, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hattan, a resident of Overland, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday was inconclusive, with a determination on cause and manner of death awaiting further study.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.