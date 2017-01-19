Kanye not invited to ‘traditionally American’ Trump inauguration

Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. | AP Photo

Tony Orlando will be there.

So will Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down.

But one more contemporary performer Donald Trump has called a “good man” wasn’t invited to Friday’s inaugural festivities.

“We haven’t asked him,” Inaugural Committee head Tom Barrack said on CNN this week, referring to Kanye West.

“He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue.The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

West, who was raised in the Chicago area, made headlines when he told concert goers he would have voted for Trump if he had voted.

The controversial hip hop star met with Trump in December. He said the two discussed “multicultural” issues.