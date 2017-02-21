Kapos: Emanuel says he’d like to improve his patience

Mayor Rahm Emanuel took part in the Cara Program’s morning “motivation,” a pep talk for employees, visitors and those who benefit from services.

Cara helps impoverished families find a way out of poverty.

Morning motivations are inspirational, motivational and, oftentimes, humorous, as individuals share their personal stories. That’s what the mayor did Monday, though neither his team nor Cara would share what he discussed.

Except for this tidbit. Asked what’s one thing he’d like to improve about himself, Emanuel said, “Patience.”

Maria Kim, the president and CEO of Cara, said participants were “grateful” to the mayor for sharing his personal story.

“It’s always powerful when guests join our community. Our students realize that the distance between me and that person isn’t so far,” she said. “We all have to go through our own troubles and challenges and get to the other side. The morning motivation is a sweet equalizer.”

Along with speaking to the group, the mayor donated suits and other clothing to Cara.

A world gone upside down

Mayor Rahm Emanuel may need that patience.

His brother, Dr. Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel is joining Fox News Channel as a contributor.

The oncologist and architect of the Affordable Care Act will offer health care and policy analysis across Fox’s news channels, according to a release. Zeke Emanuel also was an adviser to President Barack Obama‘s administration on health care issues.

Given he’s from a family rooted in liberal politics, it will be interesting to see how the doctor maneuvers at Fox, which is seen as a bastion for conservative rhetoric. It’s now the darling of President Donald Trump.

Dr. Emanuel, like his brothers — the mayor and Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel — knows his way around a political debate. Along with his Harvard medical degree, he earned a Ph.D. in political philosophy. His dissertation was awarded honors as being the finest political science dissertation of the year at Harvard.

Diana Rauner joins Twitter

Illinois first lady Diana Rauner has joined Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in recent days. Her Twitter handle is @ILFirstLady and her first tweet (the only one so far) is a birthday greeting to the governor. “Happy birthday to my best friend @GovRauner! I couldn’t ask for a better partner and a more loving husband,” she wrote.

Accompanying the tweet is a picture from the family archives.

“The first lady is excited to share details of her work for the people of Illinois, including initiatives affecting Illinois children and families and the renovations at the executive mansion,” a spokeswoman told me by email.

Transforming Hyatt McCormick

Doug Roth, whose family ran the legendary Blackhawk Restaurant, has formed a hospitality company that’s transforming Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

Playground Hospitality, which Roth founded, is developing three restaurants at the hotel. It’s a counter-punch to the newly built JW Marriott hotel nearby.

Roth, the company’s president, is collaborating with chefs Gale Gand and Dan Smith. Also advising is Richard Kincaid, former CEO of billionaire Sam Zell‘s Equity Office Properties Trust.

Roth grew up with the Blackhawk, went on to found Bistro 110 with Larry and Mark Levy of Levy Restaurants and has worked in sports marketing and on real-estate ventures.

Playground Hospitality brings all those experiences and expertise together, he says.

“Our hope is that we’re developing a restaurant that’s great for people visiting Chicago for the first time,” he says. “It’s for people from Paris, Texas, to Paris, France.”

The three restaurants pay homage to the Chicago 1893 World’s Fair and foods introduced to Americans during the event.

Third Star will feature an international menu. Sixes and Eights refers to the lucky numbers of Japanese and Chinese culture, respectively, and will offer an Asian fast-casual menu. And ARC Bar’s name is a takeoff of the arc of electricity (also introduced at the fair). On the menu: shareable plates and “worldly” drinks.

Bringing together good food, atmosphere and service “is like a theatrical show,” Roth says. “Our job is to make sure all those elements are in sync.”

Dear Council, ‘Jump in the lake’

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) and Ald. Patrick Thompson (11th) are getting cheeky again as they challenge fellow City Council members to take part in the Chicago Polar Plunge on March 5.

The event benefits Special Olympics Chicago. This is the second year the aldermen have asked the City Council to join their “Alderbears” team.

In a letter to aldermen, O’Shea and Thompson write, “Have your constituents told you to go jump in the lake? Ours have, which is why we’ve formed a team” to take the plunge at North Avenue Beach.

So far, Aldermen Deb Mell (33rd), Danny Solis (25th) and Ariel Reboyras (30th) have committed. Their fingers are surely crossed for temperatures to continue in the 60s.

Read more Taking Names at shiakapos.com.