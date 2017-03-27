Kapos: High court weighs in on pricey divorce

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled attorney David Heroy must pay his ex-wife, Donna Tuke, $160,000 in legal fees as well as $27,500 in monthly spousal support.

The decision is interesting because it says a wealthy spouse who keeps taking an ex to court can’t expect that ex-spouse to pay their own legal fees. Attorneys for Heroy and Tuke say the decision is likely to affect how legal fees are paid in future divorce cases.

Heroy and Tuke married in 1980 and lived a luxurious life in Lincoln Park before their 2006 divorce. He’s a bankruptcy attorney at Baker & McKenzie, and she’s an attorney who gave up a career to raise their family. Now they’re grandparents.

In 2006, Heroy was ordered to pay a whopping $35,000 in monthly spousal support. He appealed and lost and then petitioned for a reduced payment when his income changed. A lower court adjusted Heroy’s monthly payment to $27,500.

Heroy appealed again, saying the court used fuzzy math. The payment was reduced to $25,000.

With each legal maneuver, Tuke’s legal fees mounted, according to court documents. Though she had money in the bank, she was feeling the pinch of attorney’s fees.

The case wound up before the state Supreme Court last year.

The high court required Heroy to contribute to Tuke’s legal fees and restored maintenance to $27,500.

Berger Schatz’s Leon Finkel, who’s represented Tuke throughout her 10-plus year case, praised the decision.

“It’s significant because the court must consider the parties’ relative financial resources and other factors in determining” who pays fees, Finkel said.

Heroy’s attorney acknowledged disappointment in the decision.

“In light of the fact that the appellate court ruled in our favor, we thought we’d have an outcome in David’s favor,” said Schiller DuCanto & Fleck’s Tanya Stanish. “But the Supreme Court, unfortunately, didn’t agree with us.”

Guaranteed Rate lends a hand

Guaranteed Rate founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli is lending a hand to struggling families who root for the White Sox.

“We want to give some relief to people in dire circumstances,” says Ciardelli, whose company has naming rights to the White Sox’s ballpark. “We’ve been offering this (mainly) to families and friends of employees, and now we want to open it to Sox fans too.”

The support comes by way of his Guaranteed Rate Foundation, which Ciardelli started in 2012 and operates like an emergency fund. The foundation has helped single moms living paycheck to paycheck, college students needing tuition help and families in crisis. When a Boston firefighter was killed on the job, Ciardelli’s foundation stepped in to ease the family’s financial burdens. Ciardelli has been talking to Chicago Public Schools, too, about offering help to families in need.

Ciardelli’s company, which has 3,200 employees nationwide, pays all the expenses for the foundation.

Grants generally are about $15,000 each.

Ciardelli tells me he was inspired to start the foundation after serving on larger philanthropic boards and feeling frustrated when he couldn’t see his direct impact.

“I couldn’t really do much. They have big systems in place, and I didn’t feel like I was making a difference,” he says.

Last year, his foundation raised about $800,000 through a barbecue fundraiser and other donations. It gave away about $600,000 in grants. Ciardelli expects to raise $1.5 million this year and give away close to $1 million.

Ciaradelli is urging Sox fans in dire straits to apply for a grant. He’s quick to add, though, “If someone’s in desperate need or in a bad situation, we want to help — White Sox fan or not.”

Jarrett joins Ariel board

Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, is joining the board of Ariel Investments, the company founded by her friend John Rogers Jr.

“With her wealth of experience from an extraordinary public and private sector career, we are simply delighted to have Valerie join our company board,” Rogers said in a news release announcing her appointment. “We know Ariel will benefit greatly from her insights, expertise and vision.”

It’s another sign of Jarrett re-establishing her roots in Chicago. Later this week, Jarrett will headline the annual Women in the Forefront luncheon sponsored by the Chicago Network.

Jarrett’s connection to Ariel runs deep. Her parents were early investors in Rogers’ company, a high-profile, black-owned company in Chicago.

Jarrett’s father, James Bowman, was one of Ariel’s original directors until his death, Rogers said. “There is a great sense of symmetry and continuity with Valerie joining our board.”

