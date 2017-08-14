KAPOS: What is it like to tee off with President Trump?

Only a few Chicago golfers have teed it up with President Donald Trump. | AP file photo

President Donald Trump took a break from vacation for a trip to the White House to address his duffed statement about the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He’ll return to Trump National Golf Course soon enough. But who will be there to golf with him?

Only a few Chicago golfers have teed it up with Trump, whom Sports Illustrated described as a golfer who exaggerates his scores and takes rule-breaking mulligans (or re-do shots).

AAR Corp. CEO David Storch has golfed with Trump. They aren’t friends, but they’re friendly, Storch said. AAR provides services and products to airlines and the Defense Department.

Storch golfed with Trump at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. He said the president “hits the ball far and has a nice touch.”

Storch, who’s also golfed with retired pro athletes Michael Jordan and Bo Jackson, said Trump was “fun, engaging and professional” — no mulligans. Storch said Trump asked just one work-related question and “was thoughtful and respectful about my answer.”

The two made a gentlemanly bet that Storch won. So after the game, Trump signed the bill of a hat “Trump 45” and jokingly said “it would be worth $100,000 on eBay.”

Joel Hirsch, once ranked as Chicago’s finest amateur golfer, has golfed with Trump too. “He’s a pal,” said Hirsch, and for that reason he won’t golf and tell.

Hirsch is founder of St. Andrews Properties Inc., which runs Chicago-area retail and office properties. He also donated to Trump’s election victory.

I looked far and wide for Chicagoans who have golfed with Trump. GOP political fundraiser Ron Gidwitz hasn’t and neither has golf course developer Mike Keiser. Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, who was up for a Cabinet position with Trump, hasn’t either. Ricketts has a passion for the game having revived the old Evanston Wilmette Community Golf Course a few years ago.

The White House didn’t respond to my request for the names of the president’s golf partners.

Trump, who has a 2.8 handicap, is said to like playing with skilled golfers, so I looked up golf handicaps of his political donors on Golf Handicap and Information Network.

The executive donors didn’t respond or acknowledge having hit the links with the president. Maybe because their low handicaps might lead people to think they spend more time on the golf course than in the office.

Hubbard Street Dance drama

There’s drama at Hubbard Street Dance Company, but it’s all behind the stage.

Sara Albrecht has stepped down as board chair and is walking away from the performance company she’s supported for more than 20 years.

Her exit comes about six months after Executive Director Jason Palmquist left for another opportunity. While searching for his replacement, Albrecht took on some of the dance company’s day-to-day business duties. She was a logical choice. Along with being board chair, she was CEO of the nationally known (and now closed) Ultimo boutique store. Albrecht now runs Swan Capital LLC, her own investment company.

Albrecht, who donated as much as $50,000 a year to Hubbard Street, clashed with Artistic Director Glenn Edgerton over business issues. Their disagreements escalated to the boardroom, and Albrecht left the organization.

Board member Marc Miller stepped up until a new chairman is named. Look for Edgerton’s friend, businesswoman Karen Lennon, to be appointed next week. Hubbard Street is still searching for a new executive director. “I’m excited where Hubbard Street is going and what’s in store for the future,” Miller told me, adding, “It’s not unusual for organizations to have some transitions.”

Hubbard Street, now in its 40th year, has a $6.5 million budget. The dance company continues to grow and for that reason is looking for a new studio headquarters. While there’s no timeline for a move from its space at 1147 W. Jackson Blvd., Miller said plans to buy a new building are still in the works. But time will tell whether the dance company can accomplish an estimated $35 million capital campaign without a key donor.

It’s Magic for Jim Reynolds

Chicago businessman Jim Reynolds and his Loop Capital Markets investment firm have teamed up with former Lakers star Earvin “Magic” Johnson to revamp terminals at LaGuardia Airport.

Johnson’s infrastructure firm is partnering with the Chicago-based Loop Capital to design, build and maintain the terminals. The $8 billion project is part of a 35-year lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Read more Taking Names at shiakapos.com.