Kathy Hart back on the air — on Good Day Chicago

Kathy Hart, who went M.I.A. for more than four months from her top-rated WTMX-FM morning show, was back on the air Wednesday — guest hosting Fox’s Good Day Chicago.

Hart’s appearance on WFLD CH. 32 comes after WTMX-FM cut ties with her earlier this month.

Media blogger Robert Feder reported earlier this month that Hart was fired by Hubbard Radio, owner of the station known as The Mix. Eric Ferguson, her co-host on “The Eric & Kathy Show,” remains on the air.