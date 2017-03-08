Kayaker rescued from Fox River, which was still closed due to flooding

A kayaker was rescued Wednesday afternoon from the Fox River, which remained closed due to flooding, in the northwest suburbs.

The West Dundee Fire Department responded at 3:17 p.m. to a kayaker in distress near the foot bridge in South End Park.

The 24-year-old man’s kayak was stuck against a tree that had been wedged under the bridge, according to the fire department. He had lost his paddle and was unable to free himself from the tree and rapid current.

Crews pulled the victim and his kayak to the shore, and the man was informed that the river is still at flood stage and closed to recreational watercraft.