Kellogg’s unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe

Kellogg's Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts. Kellogg's transformed its New York City restaurant into a Pop-Tarts Cafe for several days beginning Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg’s is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery (Kellogg’s 1600) into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

According to nyeater.com: “The $9 nachos, for example, are Confetti Cupcake-flavored Pop-Tarts, cut into chips, drizzled with strawberry salsa, dolloped with frosting, sprinkles, and topped with a candle. The six types of milkshakes seem to borrow a little inspiration from the baroque Black Tap creations. The hot fudge sundae milkshake is a blend of chocolate ice cream, milk, sprinkles, a whole fudge Pop-Tart, then another whole Pop-Tart is used as garnish in the whipped cream.”

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

Associated Press