Ken Griffin still richest person in Illinois

Hedge fund founder Ken Griffin remained atop the list of richest people who call Illinois home even though most of the 17 Illinoisans lost ground in the annual Forbes ranking of the world’s billionaires.

Griffin, the founder of Citadel LLC, ranked 166th worldwide, down nine spots from 2016, with a 2017 net worth of $8 billion. Real estate mogul Sam Zell was second in Illinois and 324th worldwide, slipping 26 spots, with a net worth of $5 billion. Venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker, who is exploring a run for Illinois governor, was third in the state and 564th worldwide, down 37 spots, with a net worth of $3.4 billion.

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos — in that order — topped the overall ranking by Forbes.

Groupon Chairman Eric Lefkofsky posted the biggest gain in the ranking among Illinoisans, moving up 177 spots to 1,098th overall. Lefkofsky’s 2017 net worth was $1.9 billion.

Nicholas Pritzker, a Hyatt Hotels heir and founder of the Clean Energy Trust, suffered the largest slide, slipping 193 spots to 1,468th overall. His 2017 net worth was $1.4 billion.