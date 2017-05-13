Kennedy, Dan Ryan lane closures start Monday night for drainage work

Drainage system repairs will cause overnight lane closures along large stretches of the Kennedy and Dan Ryan expressways starting Monday.

Overnight lane closures will start in both directions Monday at various bridges along I-90/94 between Addison and 91st streets, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are needed to complete drainage repairs at the bridges.

Daytime lane closures will also be in place on southbound Western Boulevarsd, southbound Damen Avenue and westbound 16th Street under the expressway, IDOT said. The repair work is expected to be completed by this summer.