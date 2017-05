Kids with an adult can ride Metra for free all summer

Kids under 11 years old can ride the Metra for free all summer, the rail agency announced Wednesday.

Up to three kids can can get a free ride with each adult between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Metra said in a statement.

“Let Metra take you to great destinations this summer so you can spend more time with your family and less time worrying about traffic and parking,” Metra Executive Director and CEO Don Orseno said in the statement.