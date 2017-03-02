Kiefer Sutherland tour to play Thalia Hall

Actor Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor,” “24”) returns to the music road this winter/spring for a 20-city tour, which includes a stop at Chicago’s Thalia Hall on May 21.

Tickets for Sutherland’s Not Enough Whiskey Tour can be purchased at ticketweb.com. Price range for the Thalia Hall concert is $25-$300 (21+over).

Sutherland released his debut album, the country rock/Americana-infused “Down in a Hole” last spring, which was followed by a 75-date tour in support of the acclaimed disc.

In an interview with the Sun-Times just ahead of the tour’s kickoff last year, Sutherland said:

“I have to go back to what I do as an actor,” Sutherland says when asked about the message in his music. “I’ve always loved storytelling. When I look at a script as an actor, when I played some really awful characters in the world, I still loved the stories I was in. Country music as a whole, at least lyrically, is all about great storytelling. Looking at the artists I really admire [in addition to early influences such as David Bowie, Bernie Taupin, Tom Petty and Gordon Lightfoot], whether that was Johnny Cash, or Merle Haggard, God rest his soul, or Kris Kristofferson, they wrote in a way that conveyed a story for me, an image. They all wrote about the tougher side of life. Bob Seger wrote more country music-style lyrics than anybody in rock. I guess in many ways the genre found me, because that’s how I wanted to write songs.”

NOT ENOUGH WHISKEY TOUR 2017:

**Feb. 18 Bear’s Den at Seneca Casino – Niagara Falls, N.Y.

**Feb. 19 Katherine Hepburn Center – Old Saybrook, Conn.

**April 30 Stagecoach Festival – Indio, Calif.

May 03 Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.

May 04 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, Calif.

May 06 Mississippi Studios – Portland, Ore. May 07 Tractor Tavern – Seattle, Wash.

May 09 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, Utah

May 10 Fox Theatre – Boulder, Colo.

May 12 Choctaw Event Center – Grant, Okla.

May 13 3Ten – Austin, Texas

May 14 Fitzgerald’s – Houston, Texas

May 16 Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, La.

May 17 Terminal West – Atlanta, Ga.

May 19 Exit/In – Nashville, Tenn.

May 20 Fubar – St. Louis, Mo.

May 21 Thalia Hall – Chicago, Ill.

May 23 Birchmere – Alexandria, Va.

May 25 Bowery Ballroom – New York, N.Y.

May 26 Stephen Talkhouse – Amagansett, N.Y.

**denotes previously announced shows