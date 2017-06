Kingery Highway lanes to close for pavement work in Bensenville

Pavement repairs will close several lanes on Kingery Highway Thursday night in northwest suburban Bensenville.

The right lane of southbound Kingery Highway (Illinois Route 83) will close at 8 p.m. between Deer Path and White Line roads, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The center lane will close at 9 p.m.

The pavement repairs are expected to be finished by Friday morning, IDOT said.