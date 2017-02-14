Kinzinger: Flynn ‘coverup’ is ‘arguably, or questionably a crime’

WASHINGTON – Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill.on Tuesday said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn contacts with a Russian ambassador, that led to his resignation, were “arguably, or questionably a crime.”

Kinzinger reacted to Flynn’s Monday night resignation, accepted by President Donald Trump because he misled Vice President Mike Pence on the nature of the call.

On FOX News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” Kinzinger said,“Look in this case, the cover-up was worse than the crime. You know it’s arguably, or questionably a crime – probably not because look, you know Jesse Jackson Carter during other administrations left to negotiate with other governments against the government, so that was a Logan Act violation.

“It was a bad decision to call Russia and talk about this in the middle of you know the past administration determining what sanctions are going to look like. But what happened, the big problem is when he lied to the Vice President.”

DUCKWORTH: What did Trump know?

In a statement, Sen. Tammy Duckworth D-Ill., said, “By reportedly misleading the Vice President-elect about his collusion with a foreign government to undermine our nation’s foreign policy, General Flynn left himself exposed to blackmail, betrayed our country’s interests and lost the trust of both the Commander in Chief and the American people.

“Like so many of his poorly-vetted and ethically-challenged senior advisors and Cabinet nominees, President Trump should never have chosen Flynn for such a critically important role; the General’s resignation was long overdue. The American people deserve a full and transparent accounting of what President Trump and his top aides knew and when they knew it. If the President cannot or will not provide those answers, Congress must use its authority as a coequal branch of government to fully investigate why.”