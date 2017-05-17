Kinzinger joins call for outside inquiry into Trump situation

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told CNN Wednesday that the time has come for some type of outside inquiry into the many controversies swirling around President Donald Trump. | Screenshot of CNN interview

An Illinois congressman has become one of the first Republicans to join the call for that either an independent commission or a special prosecutor to investigate the various controversies swelling around President Donald Trump.

“This is very concerning. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on CNN Wednesday in a discussion about the latest Trump blowups.

Kinzinger told CNN that the drumbeat of revelations about Trump have led him to the conclusion that Congress can’t be the only body looking into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think it’s time that we look at the idea of whether its an independent commission or a special prosecutor — I’m not sure [of] the best venue,” Kinziner said, not offering a preference.

The latest bombshell came Tuesday, with the news, first reported by the New York Times, that then-FBI Director James Comey had written a memo shorting after meeting with Trump earlier this year, detailing what happened at that meeting. In the memo, Comey claims Trump had asked him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump fired Comey last week.

That came just a day after it was revealed that Trump may have compromised a key ally by sharing intelligence information with Russian diplomats at the White House.

“This is bringing a lot of questions to the front. … It seems like very day, theres some new information to pop,” Kinzinger said, though he called it “hyperbole” to characterize the situation as reaching a Watergate level just yet.

“It’s not just about the politics of it. . . . when this is done, the American people need to know justice was served either way.”

Kinzinger would not say if Trump would be guilty of obstructing justice if the Comey memo were accurate — “I’m not a legal expert” but he called the memo’s contents “very concerning” if true.

“We need to get to the bottom of that. … The American people deserve answers,” he said.