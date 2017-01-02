Kyle Long on bro Chris’ Super Bowl: ‘Being part of it is history’

HOUSTON — Patriots defensive end Chris Long missed his Pop Warner championship game as a boy because he was grounded. Despite repeated warnings, he had beaten the tar out of his little brother Kyle.

‘‘This is his opportunity to play in the championship game,’’ dad Howie said of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chris, who will turn 32 next month, suffered through eight consecutive losing seasons in the NFL before signing with the Patriots in March.

‘‘There aren’t too many things that Chris does that are a first for him,’’ Kyle, a Bears guard, told the Sun-Times on Wednesday. ‘‘He’s gotten every accolade you can do. The one thing he’s never done is be part of a championship. I think this is great. Even just being part of it is history.’’

Patriots defensive end Chris Long holds his son, Waylon,and talks to brother Kyle, the Bears' guard, in August. (AP)

Kyle, who is about four years younger than Chris, will attend his first Super Bowl as an adult, and Howie will work the game as an

analyst for Fox.

‘‘The fact he gets to share this moment with my dad is really cool and maybe something we can’t truly grasp right now,’’ Kyle said. ‘‘This little artifact of ours that we stumbled upon as a family will look a lot shinier, I’m sure, down the road.’’

One of the many things Howie admires about his oldest son is his ability to live in the moment. In the playoffs for the first time, Chris has found joy in watching others be excited for him.

‘‘This Super Bowl thing, the playoff thing, the one thing I didn’t realize about it is that it’s a family affair,’’ Chris said.

Since he was a boy, Kyle never has hidden his admiration for his older brother. At home, Chris policed Kyle and Howie Jr., who is one year younger than Kyle and works for the Raiders.

‘‘I’ve only had one older brother, and if I had to choose again, I’d choose him,’’ Kyle said. ‘‘He had to do a lot of older-brothering and breaking up fights. He did it with relative grace, I guess you could say. There was not a lot of blood drawn.’’

Chris — the second overall pick of the draft in 2008 — brought that class with him to St. Louis, where he amassed 54½ sacks on eight bad Rams teams.

‘‘It’s been almost a 10-year journey to get to this place,’’ Howie said. ‘‘There have been a lot of bumps in the road — and a lot of losing.’’

Chris had four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Patriots during the regular season.

‘‘Toward the end of your career, to get a chance to win the Super Bowl alongside [Tom Brady], the greatest player to ever play the game, there’s not too much else you can ask for,’’ Kyle said.

It’s too trite to say Chris’ experience makes Kyle want to reach the Super Bowl even more. It does, though, make him want to be the best version of himself and to set a good example for his Bears teammates.

Kyle pointed to the Patriots’ mantra: ‘‘Do your job.’’

On Sunday, with his family watching, Chris will.

‘‘For me as a brother, it’s less about win or lose [and] what you do statistically [and more about] how you handle adversity or how you handle situations,’’ Chris said. ‘‘You just hope they can be proud of you.’’

