‘La La Land,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ among free Millennium Park movies

Taraji P. Henson (from left), Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae (in hat) star in "Hidden Figures." | 20th Century Fox

Two of this year’s top Oscar contenders will be among the movies showing in free screenings this summer in Millennium Park.

The lineup, announced Monday morning, includes the 2016 hits “La La Land” and “Hidden Figures,” plus older classics of comedy, drama and horror as well as a rare daytime offering.

Here’s what’s coming up at at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion:

“The Blues Brothers” (1980) — June 13

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd fulfill their “mission from God” as a capper to the June 9-11 Chicago Blues Festival, also in Millennium Park.

“Caddyshack” (1980) – June 20

Golfers, caddies and Carl the groundskeeper run amok to celebrate the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, June 27-July 2 at Olympia Fields Country Club.

“Julie and Julia” (2009) – June 27

As an appetizer for the July 5-9 Taste of Chicago in Grant Park, Meryl Streep plays Julia Child, whose life story is interwoven with the adventures of a blogger (Amy Adams) attempting to make every recipe in Childs’ cookbook.

“El Norte” (1983) – July 11

The park series’ first Spanish-language film (screened with English subtitles) tells of a brother and sister working their way from persecution in Guatemala through Mexico and on to the United States.

“La La Land” (2016) – July 18

Emma Stone won the best actress Oscar for this musical tale of an aspiring actress and a would-be jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) falling in and out of love in Los Angeles.

“Network” (1976) – July 25

The commentary on unscrupulous broadcast news media remains apt in this satire, an Oscar winner for supporting actor Peter Finch.

“Bend it Like Beckham” (2002) – Aug. 1

An Indian teen in London dreams of soccer stardom, in defiance of her traditionalist parents.

“Ghost” (1990) and “The Shining” (1980) – Aug. 8′

A double feature of supernatural stories begins with murdered man (Patrick Swayze) communicating from beyond with the artist he loves (Demi Moore) and concludes with an isolated hotel menacing its winder groundskeeper (Jack Nicholson) and his family.

“Hidden Figures” (2016) – Aug. 15

The warm-up for the Aug. 19-20 Chicago Air and Water Show is this inspirational story of the real-life African-American math whizzes at NASA who helped make John Glenn airborne.

“Five Heartbeats” (1991) – Aug. 22

The rise of a fictional R&B singing group in the 1960s is stymied by infighting.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) — Aug. 24

Disney’s first animated feature film is the series’ lone morning screening, beginning at 10 a.m.

“The Princess Bride” (1987) – Aug. 29

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the comic fairy tale focusing on the rescue of Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright).

“Wayne’s World” – Sept. 5

Slacker buddies Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) speak their minds on an Aurora public-access cable show.