Bears 02/04/2017, 07:16pm

LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner head seven-person HOF class

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

HOUSTON — The next Pro Football Hall of Fame class has seven inductees — but no Terrell Owens.

The controversial wide receiver was left off the list after Friday’s vote, which produced the following winners: former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson; former Broncos running back Terrell Davis; former Rams and Cardinals great Kurt Warner; former Dolphins end Jason Taylor; kicker Morten Andersen; former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley; and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Warner and Tomlinson both represented since relocated franchises — the former St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers.

The winners were presented Saturday night at the NFL Honors.

LaDainian Tomlinson was one of seven players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP)

LaDainian Tomlinson was one of seven players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP)

 

 

Previously from Sports

 Seven named to 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class – Chicago Sun-Times
For Jimmy Butler, family comes before everything else – Chicago Sun-Times
Twenty more ATF agents on their way to Chicago – Chicago Sun-Times
Bears fans should worry if Belichick is willing to deal Garoppolo – Chicago Sun-Times
# bears LaDainian Tomlinson Chicago