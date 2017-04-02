LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner head seven-person HOF class

HOUSTON — The next Pro Football Hall of Fame class has seven inductees — but no Terrell Owens.

The controversial wide receiver was left off the list after Friday’s vote, which produced the following winners: former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson; former Broncos running back Terrell Davis; former Rams and Cardinals great Kurt Warner; former Dolphins end Jason Taylor; kicker Morten Andersen; former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley; and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Warner and Tomlinson both represented since relocated franchises — the former St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers.

The winners were presented Saturday night at the NFL Honors.